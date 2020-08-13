Mask-wearing becomes compulsory throughout Brussels-Capital Region

BRUSSELS, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Rudi Vervoort decided to make mask-wearing compulsory in public places throughout the region starting from Wednesday.

The regulations came as the incidence rate in the region has passed the threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last seven days.

Wearing a mask covering the nose and mouth is therefore now obligatory for any person aged 12 and over in public places and private places accessible to the public.

However, the regulations provide for the following exceptions: when playing sports; the performance of intensive physical work on public roads; and for people with a disability that does not allow them to wear a mask or face shield.

In all these cases, physical distances must be respected.

When wearing a mask or a fabric alternative is not medically possible, a face shield may be used.

Data from the public health institute Sciensano showed that Belgium has registered 75,008 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, with an average of 604 daily infections in the last seven days.

Brussels recorded a total of 8,002 cases since the COVID-19 outbreak, 675 of them in the past seven days. The incidence rate reached 65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Sciensano data. Enditem