Masked ‘gunman scouts out home before shooting Real Housewives star’s brother dead on his doorstep’ is a terrifying moment.

‘Gunman scouts out home before shooting Real Housewives star’s brother dead on his doorstep,’ according to the masked ‘gunman.’

A gunman in a latex mask appears to scout out the home of a reality TV star’s brother before allegedly shooting him dead on his doorstep.

On Christmas Eve, 2019, Anis Hemissi, 24, allegedly shot and killed Flamur Beqiri, 36, outside his Battersea home in south-west London, as part of escalating violence between two rival Swedish organized crime groups.

Mr Beqiri, whose sister Misse Beqiri, 35, starred in the reality television show The Real Housewives of Cheshire, was shot eight times in front of his wife and two-year-old son, according to Southwark Crown Court.

On Thursday, the jury was shown footage from a security camera mounted on his three-story house that also recorded sound.

According to the court, the footage allegedly captured Swedish-Tunisian national Hemissi conducting reconnaissance in the days leading up to the murder.

Hemissi is seen in one video dressed as a street cleaner, holding a litter picker and a black bin bag while wearing a latex mask, sunglasses, and high-vis work clothes.

He had been in the area for over four hours when he was approached by local resident Jeremy Lyons, who had been walking his dog when his suspicions were aroused, according to the jury.

Mr Lyons asked, “Excuse me, who do you work for? Who do you work for?” according to footage from Mr Beqiri’s camera.

“Get away from this estate, please,” the litter picker is told as he walks away.

A video from the next day shows a man dressed in dark clothing, including a scarf tightly wrapped beneath his chin, a knitted hat pulled down over his ears, sunglasses, and a different latex mask, which is thought to be Hemissi.

“My impression from looking at this clip and close-ups of the litter picking clip is that this individual is wearing a mask, which is why he has the scarf done up tight, the hat pulled down, and sunglasses,” Detective Constable Jonathan Moore of the Metropolitan Police said.

“The mouth doesn’t move and the mask is always expressionless.

“From the nose definition, you can tell it’s two separate masks.”

There are two masks at work here.”

Mr Beqiri is seen approaching his front gate moments before the attack with his wife Debora Krasniqi and their son, who is holding hands between them.

The mouth does not move, and the mask is always expressionless.

The flash of the semi-automatic handgun can be seen as the gunman repeatedly opens fire, causing the victim to fall forward onto the floor.

Ms. Krasniqi has the ability to…

