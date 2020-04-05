Masked perpetrator robs bank in Vienna: report

VIENNA, April 3 (Xinhua) — A customer was shot and seriously wounded in a bank robbery here in the Austrian capital on Friday morning, local media reported.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on a Bawag (one of the biggest banks in the country) branch in Vienna-Donaustadt, where the perpetrator, wearing a mask, escaped with a bicycle, Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported, quoting police spokesman Paul Eidenberger.

A helicopter and the special unit Cobra were searching for the suspect, who had escaped with an unknown amount of cash, said APA.