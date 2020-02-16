Masked Singer Hedgehog is West End star Michael Ball according to these clues

Masked Singer’s Hedgehog will be revealed tonight as the finale looms – but could it be West End star and actor Michael Ball behind the mask? Certain clues suggest Michael is the celebrity inside the costume.

The Masked Singer finale is almost here, as the three remaining celebrities remove their disguises before the panel of judges.

Hedgehog, Octopus and Queen Bee remain, with viewers wondering which A-listers have been providing such incredible vocals for the last few weeks.

The Hedgehog has left viewers scratching their heads, with names like Jason Manford and Luke Evans doing the rounds.

But Michael Ball is the one name that has featured the most in the rumour mill, thanks to his legendary vocals.

The 57-year-old is a West End star, having performed in hit productions like Les Miserables and The Phantom of the Opera.

On top of that, the Worcestershire-born performer landed a top spot in the charts with his 1989 hit Love Changes Everything.

He also represented the UK in the Eurovision back in 1992, landing second place with his rendition of One Step Out of Time.

Since then, he’s featured in musicals like Hairspray and Sweeney Todd, and tours with fellow musician Alfie Boe.

During this season of The Masked Singer, certain clues have linked Ball to the role of the Hedgehog.

Firstly, his voice reminded viewers of musical theatre dramatics – an immediate connection with Ball.

Secondly, he admitted to once having a job where they “died at 8:30pm every night”, which could be a reference to his role on The Phantom of the Opera.

Again, the clue “he sometimes wears high heels onstage” could be connected with his stage-performing experience.

Davina McCall was the first to throw his name into the hat, saying: “Michael Ball!

“They said the word ‘ball’ as a clue,” she explained.

All will be revealed tonight!

The Masked Singer airs tonight at 8pm on ITV.