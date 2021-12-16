Masks are no longer required in some central Pennsylvania schools, but they are still required in others.

Following the state Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn the Wolf administration’s mask mandate, Central Pennsylvania school districts wasted no time deciding whether or not to require students to wear masks.

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, Steelton-Highspire, Susquehanna Township School District, and West Shore announced that their masking policies would be maintained.

Others, such as the East Pennsboro Area School District, the Upper Dauphin Area School District, the West Perry School District, and the Northern York County School District, have made masks optional.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam’s controversial order to keep school children masked was overturned by the high court in August.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s transportation rules still require masks on school buses.

Upper Dauphin Superintendent Jared Shade said in a video message that masks are now optional as part of the town’s health and safety plan as of December.

13th.

He warned that contact tracing for those in close contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantining will likely become more common.

“While this process evolves, please know that we want what is ultimately best for our students, which is for them to be in school,” Shade said.

The changes come as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises, and some hospitals are overburdened.

Masks will continue to be required in other districts, and health and safety policies will be reevaluated at a later date, according to officials.

In a letter to parents, Cumberland Valley Superintendent David E Christopher wrote, “It is important to note that the lawsuit was specifically about the Acting Secretary of Health’s authority to implement a statewide rule, not about whether schools should require masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Students and staff will be required to wear masks, according to Christopher, and the school board will review the district’s health and safety plan on January 3.

Recognizing that the issue is divisive, Christopher stated that by January, 100% of school-aged children will be able to be fully vaccinated if their parents so choose.

“We will also consider this as part of our decision-making process, as will…

