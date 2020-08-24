Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in Beijing

People are no longer required to wear masks outdoors, but they still need to wear masks when in close contact with others, according to new guidelines announced Thursday by the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The guidelines suggest people who have fever or respiratory symptoms, especially those who have been in close contact with patients with respiratory infectious diseases recently, to avoid attending weddings, birthday parties, and other family gatherings.

When residents go to sports venues, they should follow the rules and get permission before entering.

Guardians should accompany children in outdoor activities and pay attention to children’s personal hygiene. The adults should remind the children not to touch their eyes, mouths, or noses with their hands while playing with shared toys and facilities.

While outdoors, residents should not spit on the ground, and should use a tissue or their elbow to cover their mouths while sneezing and coughing. Oral and nasal secretions, as well as sputum, should be covered by paper and thrown into the dustbin. Residents should wash their hands as soon as they arrive home.

Family celebrations should be kept as brief as possible. Organizers should arrange the venue reasonably according to the number of attendants, and set up seats at least 1 meter apart. Organizers are advised to keep a guestbook, and control the flow and density of visitors. Health requirements for the venue to host indoor activities include mandatory hand sanitizers in the hand washing area, clean bathrooms, and proper air ventilation.

Participants in family gatherings should keep a social distance of more than 1 meter from others, and pay attention to personal hygiene and coughing etiquette. Guests are advised to eat separately and use serving chopsticks and spoons.