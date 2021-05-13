Mass immunization against COVID-19 begins in Havana with Cuban vaccine

HAVANA, May 12 (Xinhua) — Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health began on Wednesday a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with the country’s vaccine candidate Abdala in Havana, the capital and epicenter of the pandemic on the island.

A meeting of Provincial Defense Council in Havana on Tuesday detailed the immunization process with Abdala that will cover health workers and students.

The plan will include four of Havana’s 15 municipalities and some 400,000 people, and will cover a similar number of people in several other provinces later in the month.

Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal said a few days ago that immunization will be extended to the rest of Havana’s municipalities in the near future, but with Soberana-02, another vaccine candidate developed on the island.

The minister also explained that the decision was made to carry out the immunization on a temporary basis until the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CEDMED) can issue the authorization for the mass use of the Cuban vaccine candidates.

CEDMED could grant the authorization by June, Portal said, as the ministry expects to immunize 70 percent of the Cuban population by August.

In addition, the island has three other vaccine candidates, Soberana-01 and Plus, as well as Mambisa, in different stages of clinical trials. Enditem