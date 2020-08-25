Mass testing on market vendors drives up daily high COVID-19 infections in Rwanda

KIGALI, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The Rwandan Ministry of Health on Saturday reported a record daily high of 109 new COVID-19 cases, including 81 from mass testing on market vendors in the capital city Kigali.

The rise brought the national tally to 2,889, with 1,754 recoveries and 11 deaths, according to the ministry’s daily update.

The central African nation, recognized by the World Health Organization as a country able to suppress COVID-19 early, has seen a spike of new cases recently, especially in Kigali.

Head of Rwanda Biomedical Center Sabin Nsanzimana said earlier on Saturday that the recent spike in Kigali is due to mass movements that have increased people’s interaction, and laxity in public health measures in places such as markets, which leaves a loophole for the spread of the virus.

Vendors and their customers are found not to observe social distancing measures, and others are reluctant to wear masks properly, he told a talk show on national broadcaster Radio Rwanda. Enditem