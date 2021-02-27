Mass vaccination begins at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

MADRID, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Mass vaccination against COVID-19 began at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday, with over 1,000 firemen, police, and civil protection officers receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

It is expected that between 300-400 people an hour will be able to be vaccinated at the ground as Spain speeds up its vaccination campaign.

In a ceremony held to celebrate the first day of vaccination at the ground, the President of the Madrid Regional Government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso thanked the club for offering its home to help with the campaign.

“I congratulate Atletico de Madrid for their generosity for giving us these magnificent facilities, which as everyone has seen, allow health professionals and citizens who come to get vaccinated to do so with the best guarantees, with safe circuits, different positions, and with the possibility of having rest areas,” said Ayuso.

FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou Stadium will also be used as a vaccination center in the coming weeks.

According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, on Thursday, 3,436,158 doses of vaccine have now been administered with 1,231,782 people receiving both doses. Enditem