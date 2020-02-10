Massive brawl involving hundreds of locals kills 10, turns southern Kazakhstan village into warzone (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Dozens of homes were set ablaze and at least 10 people were killed as almost 400 villagers clashed with police and each other in southern Kazakhstan, prompting authorities to send in reinforcements and install roadblocks.

A massive brawl broke out on Friday in the outskirts of Masanchi, a settlement close to the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border. The initial call to local police reported 70 people taking part in skirmishes, and several patrols were dispatched to the location. Some “provocateurs” were filming the brawl as it unfolded, spreading the videos via messaging apps, Kazakhstan’s Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev later told journalists.