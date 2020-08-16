Massive hunt called off for two teenage brothers, 18 and 16, who vanished in the sea off Lytham St Annes

A DESPERATE hunt for two teenage brothers who vanished in the sea off the Lancashire coast has been called off this afternoon.

Cops confirmed the search has ended, with no sign of Muhammad Azhar Shabbir and Ali Athar Shabbir.

The coastguard, RNLI and cops rushed to calls of three youngsters struggling in the water at Lytham St Annes around 7pm yesterday.

A boy aged 15, their cousin, managed to get to shore – he was treated for hypothermia and is still in hospital.

But the brothers 16, and 18 years old, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, are tragically still missing.

Lancashire Police said: “The search has now been stood down but may reconvene later today. We will update you if they are found.

“Our HM Coastguard and RNLI colleagues searched the water well into the night and resumed early this morning.

“They have unfortunately been unsuccessful and both Muhammad and Ali remain missing.

“Their family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“Our thanks goes to HM Coastguard and the RNLI for their efforts, along with everyone who has offered their support and well wishes.”