Mastercard shuts Sao Paulo office, N.Y. site after…

March 6 – Mastercard Inc closed its office in Sao Paulo and an annex location near its headquarters in New York after an employee contracted coronavirus, Bloomberg news reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-06/mastercard-shuts-two-offices-after-worker-contracts-coronavirus on Friday, citing a statement from the payment processor.

Earlier this week, the Brazil-based employee traveled to the annex office in Purchase, New York, the report said.

The two locations are undergoing a sanitization process, the report added.

Mastercard did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

