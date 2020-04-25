MasterChef Australia 2020: Lynton is the first contestant to be eliminated in the new season – as it happened

Poh had the nation on tenterhooks as she took a huge risk in the first elimination of the new season. Catch up on all the action here
Lynton is gone, Rose is a new fave, Poh is still in – despite truly testing the boundaries of time – and Hayden is out there somewhere wearing his cap backwards.
Stay safe! Look after each other! Cook yourself some delicious food without a cruel timer from Gordon Ramsay!
On the plus side: Rose lives to doubt herself another day.
IT’S LYNTON! HE’S GONE! Everyone touches their eyes, nose and mouth in mourning.
It’s down to Lynton and Rose. Who will wear the crown of shame? Who is the biggest loser from a group of extraordinarily talented winners? How will I make rent next month? Wait, not that last one.
Oh no, Rose’s roasted eggplant and yoghurt flatbread looks great, but the judges think the sauce has too much garlic and the flatbread is too doughy.
Still, that’s surely better than the fish sludge? If Rose loses to fish sludge I will METAPHORICALLY* take to the streets.
* An edit for Victoria Police. I will continue lawfully sitting here, on the couch in my trackies, quietly seething about a pre-recorded TV show that is kindly distracting me from mass global trauma.
JENNY. DO IT.
Rose seems really intent on doubting all her consistently proven abilities. It’s just nice to see women so realistically represented on screen.
Good luck, Rose!!! You’ll do great!
Melissa gives great taste face. I feel this flavour in my bones.
Courtney’s up. She has cooked roasted cauliflower steak with a cashew paste and harissa sauce. Healthy, but also not beige sludge! I guess it is possible.
And it IS delicious! Between this and Poh’s cake, all my iso baking decisions have been validated.
Chris’ turn! He’s made a basque cheesecake with fino cream, and orange and sherry caramel.
Why would a Big Meat Man make a dessert (for small women) ????
It’s his late grandmother’s recipe. MasterChef family nostalgia is back!!
It looks delicious.
The judges love it! They cannot stop slurping down the squid noodles. They’re shotting the egg yolks whole and snorting the black pepper.
It’s Hayden’s turn. And the dish is not a big hunk of meat! It’s lots of small, fancy pieces of meat with a cheeky egg on top.
The verdict is in: they did not love it.
What’s the opposite of food porn
I think they love it?? What a cliffhanger.
