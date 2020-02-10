MasterChef winner Adam Liaw reveals ‘genius’ sausage sizzle hack

Celebrity chef Adam Liaw has revealed his most revered recipe yet.

On Thursday, the MasterChef winner shared his unique take on the classic sausage sizzle – with a twist.

The 41-year-old has created a ‘golden cheese sausage sandwich’, which he says is as simple as popping a slice of cheese on the barbecue and throwing a piece of white bread on top.

Adam had his fans salivating when he posted a demonstration video on Twitter, just before lunchtime.

‘What if I told you that you could add crisp, golden cheese to a sausage-in-bread,’ he asked.

He went on to explain: Just by frying a slice of ordinary tasty cheese directly on a barbecue and putting a slice of bread on top of it.

‘I call it the Golden Cheese Sausage Sandwich. You do not have to pay me any royalties when you make it. It is my gift to you.’

Adam ‘advised’ his followers that his account would now be ‘exclusively for sausage-in-bread content.’

Fans were bowled over by the celebrated chef’s inventiveness.

‘This is genius,’ one user praised.

‘The queen should give you a knighthood for services to the continued betterment of sausage in bread enjoyment,’ another added.

Before another added: ‘Too early for Australian of the year nominations?’

Even I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Myf Warhurst was impressed with the chef’s cheesy, mouth-watering delight.

‘Oh my!’ the reality TV star exclaimed.