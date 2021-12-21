Mastriano is expected to declare his candidacy for governor of Pennsylvania in January.

HARRISBURG — A Republican state senator who aided in the spread of conspiracy theories about last year’s presidential election and led opposition to pandemic-related shutdowns, vaccine mandates, and masking orders is all but announcing his candidacy for governor.

Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, said in online appearances over the weekend that he has met his fundraising goal and is planning an announcement rally for January.

Mastriano is the third state senator to enter the Republican primary.

Tom Wolf.

On the Democratic side, Josh Shapiro, the state’s second-term attorney general, has effectively cleared the field with his candidacy.

Mastriano, 57, has established himself as a one-man force in Pennsylvania conservative politics, leading anti-mask protests last year, pushing to overturn former President Donald Trump’s reelection loss, and appearing outside the US Capitol during the January elections.

Democrats demanded his resignation, despite the fact that Mastriano maintains he did nothing wrong and was not charged.

Mastriano portrays himself as an anti-establishment candidate, accusing politicians of corruption and dismissing many of his Republican colleagues as insufficiently conservative.

In a Facebook video posted over the weekend, he warned that other Republicans will “lie, cheat, and steal” to defeat a “people’s governor,” and that the other candidates aren’t popular enough to hold a campaign rally.

“It’s a press release like one of the other candidates did, or another individual spoke with a reporter from one of the liberal rags,” Mastriano told a conservative interviewer online Saturday.

Mastriano was first elected to the Senate in 2019 after retiring as a colonel from the US Army and losing an eight-way primary for an open congressional seat in a solidly pro-Trump district.

Mastriano has hinted at a run for governor for a long time, even saying in May that Trump “asked me to run” for governor.

He boasted of speaking with Trump at least 15 times and organized a Gettysburg election hearing with Trump’s lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani…

