Mastriano recommends a fellow Army veteran for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Doug Mastriano, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, has endorsed Teddy Daniels, a fellow Army veteran, as the next lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Daniels, of Wayne County, announced his intention to run for the statewide office via livestream on Facebook on Wednesday, rather than the state’s 8th Congressional District seat, which he announced on Saturday at Mastriano’s formal announcement of his gubernatorial campaign.

“I have made the decision to announce my candidacy for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania after much thought, much consideration, and after people from across the state have approached me,” he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

We were unable to reach Daniels and Mastriano for comment.

Daniels, a far-right conservative like Mastriano and a self-described “ruffle-your-feathers type person,” describes himself as an anti-establishment candidate who has no interest in collaborating with the Republican Party to get his message out in his bid for the state’s second-in-command position.

That was evident in Daniels’ video, in which he accused the GOP of only caring about politicians who maintain the status quo.

He went after GOP gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman, the Senate’s top Republican, for taking the leadership of the Senate GOP’s 2020 election review away from Mastriano and handing it to another senator due to Corman’s campaign for governor.

He also stated that as lieutenant governor, he will “assist the governor in advancing his agenda.”

We’re going to start whipping votes with the senators because, let’s face it, Pennsylvania has far too many RINOs [Republicans in Name Only] who are afraid to make the difficult decision.

So, if we can’t get them to see the light, we’ll make them feel the heat, which is exactly what we’ll do there.”

In the video, Mastriano expresses his support for Daniels, whom he claims he has known for nearly two years.

“He’s a fighter,” says the character.

He adores his homeland.

“He’s a man who will go to any length to restore Pennsylvania’s independence,” Mastriano said.

“He put on a uniform to defend his country’s honor.”

And Teddy, as far as I’m aware, is a man who will…

