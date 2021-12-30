Mastriano slams Breitbart for questioning Mastriano’s use of the Senate campaign committee for a possible gubernatorial run.

Mastriano slams Breitbart for questioning Mastriano’s use of a Senate campaign committee for a possible gubernatorial run.

According to a conservative news outlet, Sen.

Doug Mastriano broke campaign finance laws when he used his senate campaign committee to promote his possible governorship candidacy.

Mastriano, a Republican from Franklin County, was the subject of a Breitbart News report this week about his use of Friends of Doug Mastriano to raise money and pay for his undeclared gubernatorial campaign.

His Friends campaign fund was established in 2019 to help him fund his special election and 2020 Senate re-election campaigns.

Mastriano, 57, has pushed to overturn former President Donald Trump’s re-election loss as an advocate for election integrity.

He claimed that he is in compliance with the law in a statement to Breitbart during a Wednesday radio interview with NewsTalk 103.7FM in Chambersburg.

In a statement to Breitbart, he said, “Any fundraising conducted by ‘Friends of Doug Mastriano’ is completely compliant with Pennsylvania campaign finance law.”

Any speculation to the contrary “likely comes from those who are intimidated by candidates like me who can fundraise without having to rely on special interest and corporate money,” he added.

On Thursday, we were unable to reach Mastriano for comment for this story.

Mastriano said earlier this month in online appearances that he had met his fundraising goal to formally announce his candidacy for governor and that he is planning an announcement rally for January.

8 near his Greene Township home.

He’d join a crowded field of candidates vying to succeed Gov. Rick Scott.

Tom Wolf is not eligible to run for re-election because his term limit has expired.

On the Democratic side, Attorney General Josh Shapiro appears to have eliminated any potential rivals for the party’s governorship nomination.

The attorney general’s office or the county district attorney will investigate whether any campaign finance laws were broken, according to Ellen Lyon, a spokeswoman for the Department of State.

She stated, “We cannot provide an advisory opinion on any potential violations.”

“Additionally, the Department of State does not enforce campaign finance laws.”

According to the Breitbart story, campaign finance laws prohibit using one’s campaign committee for one office to fund a campaign for another office.

