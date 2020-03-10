Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker breaks Guinness World Record for pulling a plane

Gary Lineker has written himself into the history books once again after breaking a rather bizarre world record for Sport Relief

Football legend Gary Lineker etched his name into the history books – by breaking an official Guinness World Record.

The BBC Match of the Day, 59, revealed to his legion of Twitter followers that he had broken the record for the “heaviest plane pull over 100 metres with a mixed team”.

Ex-England, Tottenham and Everton hero Lineker competed the historic tug of a British Airways plane as part of his efforts to raise money for the upcoming Sport Relief on the Beeb.

He tweeted: “Just your average morning becoming a Guinness World Record breaker for taking part in the heaviest plane pull over 100 metres with a mixed team. All efforts for @sportrelief20.”

Ex-boxer Nicola Adams and presenter Gabby Logan were also part of team made up a 60-strong team, along with former sprinter Iwan Thomas and Paralympian Alfie Hewett.

The team were pulling British Airways’ new A350 aircraft which weighs 183 tonnes.

They pulled the huge vehicle over 100 metres to break the current record of 180 tonnes.

Their efforts gained praise on Twitter, with some also casting light-hearted jokes.

“Not bad, but can they do it on a cold monday night at stoke?” one asked.

While a second joked: “Bayo Akinfenwa would have pulled it on his own!

“How’s the hernia doing!” a concerned third added.

The plane pull is one of just a number of fundraisers for this year’s Sport Relief.

Several members of BBC R2 are will be taking on a triathlon challenge across the UK.

Meanwhile, Kasabian are also offering tickets to a sold-out UK gig to raise money for the cause, as well as a pair of backstage passes and the chance to meet the band in their hometown of Leicester.

Sport Relief returns to our screens on Friday 13 March on BBC One.