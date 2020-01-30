Mates from Bondi row 4,800 kilometres across the Atlantic – battling 12 metre waves

For most groups of mates, a friendly game of footy followed by a few beers is the perfect weekend plan.

But not for four mates from Bondi, who smashed a record in the world’s toughest rowing race, powering 4,800km across the Atlantic in just 34 days.

The team – Martin Fletcher, Ryan Grace, Cameron Mostyn and Nicholas Sargent – completed the mega rowing race in 34 days, 10 hours and 46 minutes, clinching second place in the Atlantic Challenge.

Despite admitting to being ‘beaten and exhausted’, the team arrived into English Harbour Antigua after despite suffering capsizes and battling 12 metre waves.

The exhausted and elated men said that while it was ‘the hardest thing they had ever done’ they would ‘remember this feeling for the rest of their lives’.

While it was anything but an easy crossing, the four men set a world record for the fastest Atlantic row crossing by any Australian team in history.

This was an incredible 18 days faster than any previous crew.

The brave rowers, who raced from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean, experienced some extreme weather conditions and multiple capsizes.

The Bondi team were only narrowly beaten by British team Fortitude IV.

Speaking in Antigua after the race, Ryan said: ‘Those final few days were so tough, we were so beaten and exhausted, and we saw every part of the ocean, but I’m glad we had that experience because it makes this moment so much sweeter.

‘We are going to relish this feeling for the rest of our lives. […] There was one time when we were about to change shifts and I saw the wave hit Fletch and the whole boat flipped upside down.

‘I was on the ceiling of the cabin just holding the handle because I couldn’t close it – if I had let go the cabin would have flooded and that would have been it.

‘None of us are equipped to handle this, but you have no choice. You just have to keep going.’

Challenges presented themselves even before the start line, with the team’s boat only getting clearance to compete on the morning of the race after a technical fault.

It was one of the men’s fathers who eventually came to the rescue – managing to source the replacement part from a neighbouring Canary Island and clearing the boat for launch.

This year’s weather conditions for the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge were some of the toughest on record.

Competitors experienced some of the strongest winds in the history of the race – causing waves up to 12 metres in height, broken oars, seats, capsizing as well as sores and bruises.

But alongside extreme weather conditions, the participants have also experienced incredible wildlife sightings during their voyage – witnessing both highs and lows of mother nature during the adventure.

Whales, orca and repeat sightings of flying fish jumping over their boat – and even hit the rowers’ heads.

One one day, a Marlin fish even collided with their boat, almost knocking them off course.

Atlantic Blue Marlins can weigh an astonishing 700kg.

Elsewhere in the fleet, there are still boats battling the Atlantic – with some of the solo boats predicted to spend up to eight more weeks at sea.

Talisker Whisky has sponsored the Atlantic Challenge for six years.