Matildas embroiled in coronavirus crisis as matches moved from China because of the killer disease

The Matildas have been caught up in the coronavirus crisis with the Australian soccer team having to move their Olympic qualifying matches away from China.

Sydney will now host the Matildas’ matches against China, Taiwan and Thailand after the Asian Football Confederation elected to move the games away from Nanjing due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The games were originally moved from Wuhan, the epicentre of the illness, to Nanjing after the city was put into lockdown.

But they are now set to take place in Sydney in February after the Chinese Football Association withdrew as host.

‘The safety of all players, officials and fans is of paramount importance to Football Federation Australia and the Asian Football Confederation, and we are confident we will host a successful tournament here in Sydney,’ Football Federation Australia chief executive Chris Nikou said in a statement.

‘I would also like to acknowledge the support of the Australian Government in enabling FFA to host this event at short notice.’

Match schedules, kick-off times and broadcast details are yet to be announced.

Australia will play China, Taiwan and Thailand in Group B.

The winner of group B will play the runner-up of Group A, with the runner-up to play Group A’s winner.

Those playoffs will be home and away legs, with the two winners of the playoffs qualifying for the Olympics alongside hosts Japan.

The Group A games are being played in South Korea, with only three teams competing – South Korea, Myanmar and Vietnam – after North Korea pulled out in December.

There are currently four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, with fears more local cases are likely.

Coronavirus has killed 56 people in China and the city of Wuhan remains in lockdown.

Three men are in hospital in Sydney after flying in from China, while another man in his 50s is being treated in Melbourne.

Two of the men hospitalised in Sydney flew directly from Wuhan, a 53-year-old on January 20 and a 43-year-old two days prior. The third man, aged 35, arrived from the southern city of Shenzhen on January 6.

A fourth, also aged in his 50s, was Australia’s first confirmed case of the virus after he touched down in Melbourne from Guangzhou on January 19.

Only the 53-year-old man is thought to have been contagious while travelling to Australia. He flew to Sydney on China Eastern flight MU749, and authorities are obtaining details of other passengers on that flight.

Meanwhile, passengers on China Southern Airlines flight CZ321 from Guangzhou to Melbourne on January 19 are also being contacted as a precaution.

Chinese authorities are scrambling to stop the spread of the deadly illness, restricting transport in the Hubei province including its capital Wuhan.

Coronavirus has been confirmed in other countries including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia and the United States.

Experts are still learning about the virus and Prof Murphy says it’s important people arriving from Wuhan, as well as those in close contact with them, look out for symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting and difficulty breathing.

Australians are being told not to travel to Wuhan or Hubei province.