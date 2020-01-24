Matildas monitoring deadly virus in China

Matildas coach Ante Milicic faces a concerning preparation for the Olympic qualifiers in China in a fortnight, with the FFA closely monitoring an outbreak of a suspected coronavirus in Wuhan.

Australian health authorities are targeting flights from the Chinese province to Sydney to stop the deadly virus entering the country.

The Matildas are scheduled to play three games in Wuhan, arriving next week, but Milicic says he trusts the people making the decisions will not jeopardise the health and safety of his players.