Matt Berry’s gloriously surreal cult comedy goes to Hollywood in Toast of Tinseltown, BBC2, review

We last saw Steven Toast, the obnoxious and underpaid actor, in 2015.

He’s now on his way to the United States for a role in Star Wars, but his humiliation and humour remain unaffected.

Back in 2015, we last saw Matt Berry in the absurdist sitcom Toast of London, in which he played the stupendously pompous, under-employed actor Steven Toast.

His comedy, Toast of Tinseltown, has been given a Hollywood makeover after being transferred from Channel 4 to BBC Two. Berry reportedly felt the original was in danger of becoming repetitive.

We diehard fans weren’t likely to object, and the new series began in familiar territory.

That is, Toast was in London, recording an English audiobook for an American novelist played by none other than Larry David for Clem Fandango (Shazad Latif).

To judge by this and other celebrity cameos (which I won’t mention to avoid spoilers), the show has clearly developed a sizable US fan base since its Netflix premiere.

Still in London, Toast faced off against arch-rival Ray Purchase (Harry Peacock) for a role in a new Star Wars film, which resulted in Purchase being defenestrated from the first floor of his drinking club (a delicious parody of Soho’s Colony Room).

Toast’s agent Jane Plough (Doon Mackichan) sent him on an anger-management course led by guru Des Wigwam (played by Berry’s What We Do in the Shadows co-star Kayvan Novak), after Toast karate-chopped her desk in half.

Toast apologized to everyone he’d been mean to as a result of the intervention, including telling Purchase that he was sorry for sleeping with his wife every week for the past 20 years.

That didn’t work out.

The character names created by Berry and co-creator Arthur Matthews (Father Ted) are one of the show’s highlights. Clem Fandango, Ray Purchase, Jane Plough, Des Wigwam…

And now we can add Russ Nightlife to the list: an American (played by Saturday Night Live regular Fred Armisen) who Toast met on the plane to LA at the end of the episode and who will go on to become his new landlord in Tinseltown (all episodes are now available on iPlayer).

Despite the fact that our thespian hero has traveled over 5,000 miles, the humiliations and surrealist humour remain unaffected.

Toast of Tinseltown, BBC2, review: Matt Berry’s gloriously surreal cult comedy goes to Hollywood