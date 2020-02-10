Matteo Guendouzi makes promise to Arsenal fans after becoming big favourite

Matteo Guendouzi is determined to get Arsenal back into the Champions League having raised expectations among the Gunners faithful with his performances

Matteo Guendouzi has promised Arsenal fans his best is yet to come.

Rising star Guendouzi admits his fine early-season form has raised expectations among the Gunners faithful, who have taken him into their hearts for his swashbuckling style.

But the France midfielder, 20, is determined to meet them as Mikel Arteta’s men battle to get back into the Champions League.

Guendouzi, who arrived unheralded from Lorient in July 2018, said: “The fans definitely expect different things from me now.

“Right at the beginning, last year, I arrived as a new player, a young player who had just arrived and who was unknown.

“Then, inevitably, my playing well from the beginning last year was something new but I was still seen as a young player and new player that they did not know.

“Now, I have shown them what I am capable of. I have shown them that I can help the team a lot.

“So it is normal that they now expect a lot more from me, especially as I have played a lot of games last season.

“Then, since the beginning of the season, I have started in numerous games so it is normal that they expect a lot from me. In any case, I will always try to meet those expectations on the pitch.

“I think I improved and that my level increased a lot this year. I really think that I have hit many milestones and moved up a good few notches. I am even better than last season.

“My objective is to always keep making progress and that is what I will do in the years to come, keep on improving so I can be the best.”

Guendouzi has started 17 Premier League games so far this season, adding drive, aggression and tenacity to the Gunners midfield.

Arsenal, who sit tenth in the table and face Olympiakos in the next round of the Europa League, are currently on a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

But Guendouzi aims to pick up right where he left off when they resume action at home to Newcastle on February 16.

He said: “I think that I have a certain status in the team now. I have been able to show that I can perform well so I now need to be consistent, always help the team, always give it my best and always play well on the pitch.”