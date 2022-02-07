Matthew Selby confesses to killing his 15-year-old sister Amanda at the Towyn caravan park in north Wales.

Matthew Selby confesses to the murder of his 15-year-old sister Amanda at the Towyn caravan park in north Wales.

In July of last year, Amanda Selby died while on vacation with her family.

At a caravan park in Wales, a teenager admitted to killing his 15-year-old sister.

During an appearance at Mold Crown Court on Monday, Matthew Selby, 19, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Amanda Selby.

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, police were dispatched to the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergale, North Wales, in response to reports of a “domestic disturbance.”

Her adolescent brother was scheduled to go on trial later this month for her murder.

Selby, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, appeared for the 10-minute hearing via video link from HMP Berwyn.

The Crown accepted the plea to manslaughter, according to prosecutor Ian Unsworth QC, based on a careful examination of psychiatric reports.

“I, too, have read both psychiatrists’ reports and plainly understand the Crown’s decision,” Judge Rhys Rowlands said.

Selby would be seen by a psychiatrist before sentencing, according to his lawyer, Gordon Cole QC.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on Friday, March 18th, by Judge Rowlands.

At an inquest opening, Amanda’s provisional cause of death was given as suffocation due to neck compression and external airway obstruction, as well as crush asphyxia.

Amanda’s family paid tribute to her in a statement released by North Wales Police shortly after her death.

“Amanda was a loving daughter and granddaughter – she was caring, thoughtful, enjoyed helping others, and she was very much loved,” they said.

Her loss will be felt deeply.”

“Our school is saddened to have received the tragic news that one of our students, Amanda Selby in Year 10, has lost her life whilst on holiday with her family in Wales,” Droylsden Academy, the school Amanda attended, said in a statement released after the news of her death broke.

“At this extremely difficult time, our deepest sympathies and thoughts go out to Amanda’s family.”

Amanda was “sorely missed,” according to Kamizo Dojo, the Ju Jitsu club where she trained.

“The Kamiza Dojo family is truly devastated by this awful news,” the club wrote on Facebook.

Amanda and her mother have been a big part of our club for a long time, always showing up to help us run the club and help our students.”

PA News Agency contributed additional reporting.

