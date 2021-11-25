Maureen Cleave, a former Evening Standard journalist best known for interviewing The Beatles, has died.

She also spoke with musicians such as Little Richard and Bob Dylan, but she preferred talking to regular people.

Cleave is credited with being one of the first journalists to devote serious attention to pop music and culture.

Cleave was one of Charles Wintour’s two favorite writers, according to her first editor (and father of Vogue’s Anna Wintour).

She was dubbed a “60s icon” by author James Campion.

In March 1966, the piece that would become Cleave’s claim to fame was published.

According to the article, John Lennon’s band is “more popular than Jesus.”

The song did not go over well in England, but when the band went on tour in America later that year, it did.

The Ku Klux Klan and the Vatican have both expressed their disapproval of the remark.

At a press conference, Lennon finally apologized.

However, it is now widely accepted that the remarks were taken out of context in the context of a larger debate about Christianity’s waning relevance.

Cleave formed a close bond with the band and felt that they were undervalued in some ways, despite knowing all too well the impact they had on adoring fans.

“Surprisingly, the fact that they wrote their own songs wasn’t given much attention,” she once said.

When Cleave gave Lennon some constructive criticism on the lyrics to “A Hard Day’s Night,” the line “When I get home to you, I find my tiredness is through” was changed to “When I get home to you, I find the things that you do, will make me feel all right.”

The lyrics were written on a birthday card sent to Julian by a fan, and are now housed in the British Library in London.

Cleave also spoke with musicians such as Little Richard and Bob Dylan, but one of her coworkers claims that she enjoyed talking to regular people the most.

Cleave was born in India, near Delhi, during colonial rule.

Her father, John Cleave, was an Englishman who served in the British Army as a major.

Isabella (née Browne) was of Irish descent.

She persisted in her pursuit.

