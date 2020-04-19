Maurice Robinson, 25, pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 people found dead in truck in Essex

A lorry driver who was part of an alleged people-smuggling ring has admitted the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were discovered in the back of his refrigerated trailer.

Maurice Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty during a hearing at the Old Bailey today.

The bodies of the Vietnamese nationals were discovered by emergency services at an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, on October 23 last year.

The discovery was made shortly after the container arrived in Purfleet in the early hours of the same day, having travelled 173 miles from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Among the men, women and children were 10 teenagers, two of them 15-year-old boys.

The victims had died up to 12 hours before Robinson hitched it to his Scania cab in Essex.

Some sent text messages saying they ‘couldn’t breathe’ in the refrigerated unit which reached temperatures as low as minus 25C.

The bodies of the victims, who all died of hypothermia or asphyxia, were discovered 30 minutes after he drove away.

Thirty of the group were from Vietnam’s poverty-stricken provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh, which are said to be the heartlands of the country’s trafficking trade.

An Essex Police investigation into an alleged people-smuggling ring linked to the deaths led to charges against five men, including lorry driver Robinson.

During a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey, Robinson admitted 39 counts of manslaughter on or before October 24 last year.

Robinson, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration of non-European Union citizens between May 1 2018 and October 24 2019.

He admitted acquiring criminal property, but denied a further charge of transferring criminal property.

The prosecution asked for three weeks to consider whether to go ahead with a trial on that charge.

Robinson appeared by videolink from custody before Mr Justice Sweeney alongside four co-defendants on Wednesday.

He was jointly charged with British Romanian Gheorghe Nica, 43, of Mimosa Close in Langdon Hills, who denied 39 counts of manslaughter.

Nica also denied one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Romanian national Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, of Hobart Road in Tilbury, denied a charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Christopher Kennedy, 23, of Corkley Road in Darkley, Co Armagh, Northern Ireland, has previously denied conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The fifth defendant, Valentin Calota, 37, of Cossington Road in Birmingham, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones QC said a human trafficking conspiracy charge in relation to Kennedy and Robinson was being dropped by the Crown.

Robinson’s four co-defendants now face a trial at the Old Bailey, lasting up to eight weeks from October 5.

The hearing was conducted virtually with most lawyers and court reporters attending by Skype.

Alongside the investigation in the UK, police in Vietnam arrested eight people over the deaths, according to state media.

There was also a significant response from the Vietnamese community in the UK, who paid tribute to those who died.

Following the discovery of the bodies, members of the Vietnamese community gathered for a vigil at the Church of the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in East London.

More than 100 people gathered as candles arranged to read ’39’ were at the foot of the altar at the Catholic church, which has a large Vietnamese congregation.