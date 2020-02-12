Mauricio Pochettino ‘actively pursuing’ Man Utd job – but Glazers will make final decision

Mauricio Pochettino remains out of work after being sacked by Tottenham but the Argentine is keen on replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino’s people are ‘actively pursuing’ the Manchester United job.

That’s according to transfer expert Duncan Castles, who claims it will be club owners the Glazers who will sign off any final decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.

The Norwegian boss remains under pressure to deliver results with the club sat eighth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth.

The Glazers and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward remain in support of the Norwegian but failure to secure Champions League football next term could push him closer towards the exit door.

And Castles claims even if the board are undecided on whether to stick or twist with Solskjaer and Pochettino, it will be the owners who sign off on the decision.

“I think when this decision is made, if it’s made, if the results continue to be poor for Solskjaer, if he misses out on that Champions League qualification then the Glazers will be the ones at the very least signing off on that decision, but also directly involved in this decision,” Castles said on Reach Plc’s Transfer Window podcast.

“But what is clear from my contacts is that Pochettino now desires that Manchester United job and feels like it is the next place for him to work and is ready to take on the challenge and has his people actively pursuing.

“It’s kind of in a way that harks back to Jose Mourinho’s long campaign and efforts to secure the job when Louis van Gaal was struggling in 2016 and looked like missing out on Champions League qualification. It took a along time for that to be done.

“It was division in the Manchester United board over whether he was the right appointment or not and his agent in particular had to do a lot of groundwork to convince the Glazers and the Manchester United board that Mourinho was the right appointment at the time and I think we’re seeing a repeat of that process in Pochettino’s attempts to be the next manager in at Old Trafford.”

Pochettino went public with his desire to return to management, specifically the Premier League, on Monday.

“I would love to work in the Premier League,” he said.

“It’s going to be difficult I know and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

“I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”

As for Solskjaer, he turns his attention to Monday night’s game against Chelsea.

The former Molde boss has taken his squad to Marbella for a warm-weather training camp during the winter break while new signing Odion Ighalo has stayed behind to work on his fitness.

Solskjaer has confirmed their deadline day signing will be included in the squad to face Frank Lampard’s Blues.