Mauritania: Journos, politicians hail Anadolu Agency on centenary

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania

Mauritanian politicians and journalists have said that over the last century Anadolu Agency has become a trusted source of news for its readers and subscribers.

“I congratulate the agency as it celebrates its 100th anniversary of providing news based on professionalism, accuracy and an editorial policy bent toward the disadvantaged and marginalized people across the world,” said opposition leader Ibrahim Ould Bakai.

Mahfouz Ould-Salik, a journalist, said: “Trust and credibility are the basis of any media outlet and when these elements are achieved, success will be achieved as well, which is what I think Anadolu Agency has achieved over 100 years.”

Lawmaker Mohamed Ould Mohamed Mubarak congratulated Anadolu Agency and wished “it more progress and expansion”.

Political analyst Sayid Ahmed Ould Bab said: “Anadolu Agency is one of the most credible international media outlets and unbiased in its analysis of political and economic affairs.”

He said on-ground reporters across the Middle East and North Africa region have secured Anadolu Agency a versatile and dedicated readership.

The history of the Anadolu Agency is almost identical to that of the Republic of Turkey. Having been founded on April 6, 1920, 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time, Anadolu Agency announced the first legislation that established the republic.

The agency currently publishes news stories in Turkish, English, Arabic, French, Kurdish, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian, Russian, Albanian, Persian and Macedonian.

As a global news agency, Anadolu Agency is among the 10 most influential media outlets in the world, providing its subscribers in 100 countries thousands of news stories, photos, videos, infographics, and other information-based content through its global network of correspondents and photojournalists.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara