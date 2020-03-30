Mauritania reports two coronavirus cases

NOUAKCHOTT

Mauritania confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, according to the country’s health minister.

One of the patients had recently visited Senegal, Mohamed Nedhirou Ould Hamed said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

The new infections bring the total coronavirus cases in the country to five.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 176 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 598,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 27,700 and over 131,700 recoveries.