Mauritania’s ex-president has been released from prison.

Mauritania’s capital is NOUAKCHOTT.

According to local media, former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz was released from prison on Saturday.

Due to health concerns, a Mauritanian judge ordered the former president’s release on Friday, but he was kept under judicial and medical supervision at his home.

The former president had heart surgery last week in the capital, Nouakchott, at a government hospital.

In July, Ould Abdel Aziz was detained on charges of corruption in government transactions.

After a military coup in 2008, the former president rose to power and served two terms until 2019.

In the June 2019 elections, he voted for current President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

Ould Ghazouani was a participant in the military coup of 2008.

* Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.