Mauritian PM, ministers self-isolate as gov’t secretary tests positive for COVID-19

PORT-LOUIS, April 10 (Xinhua) — The prime minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, and other members of the country’s High-Level Committee on COVID-19 have been in self-isolation since Thursday evening, authorities said on Friday.

This followed the self-isolation of health minister Kailesh Jagutap, whose secretary was found positive of COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

Procedures have been initiated to ensure that all members of the committee will be tested and the self-isolation was a precaution, the statement said.

In addition to the prime minister, the High Level Committee on the COVID-19 also includes ministers for health, finance, tourism, agro-industry, technology, transport, foreign affairs, and education.