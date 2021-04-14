Mauritius receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

PORT-LOUIS, April 13 (Xinhua) — The first batch of China’s Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Mauritius Tuesday evening to help boost the country’s vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Mauritian Minister of Foreign Affairs Alan Ganoo, Minister of Health and Wellness Kailesh Jagutpal and Charge d’Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Mauritius Gong Yufeng attended the donation ceremony held at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport.

In his speech at the ceremony, Ganoo hailed the arrival of the Chinese vaccines, saying that Mauritius is grateful to the Chinese government for providing vaccines to the country at a time of difficulty, which once again bore witness to the friendship between Mauritius and China.

Gong said that China is paying close attention to the pandemic situation in Mauritius and attaches importance to its urgent need for vaccines.

“After the outbreak of COVID-19, China sent medical supplies and equipment to Mauritius through various channels and tried its best to assist amid the pandemic,” he said.

Noting that dozens of countries have authorized the use of Chinese vaccines, and more than 80 countries and three international organizations have received China’s assistance, the Chinese diplomat said, “The safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines have earned recognition across the world.” Enditem