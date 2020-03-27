Mausoleum of Qinshihuang reopens in Xi’an, Shaanxi

Visitors wearing face masks view an exhibit at the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2020. The Mausoleum of Qinshihuang, known for the famous army of terracotta warriors in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, reopened Wednesday after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus suspended the museum for two months. To visit the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum, tourists need to make a reservation, with a maximum of 8,000 people allowed to visit every day, according to the provincial cultural heritage bureau. The museum will not accept tour groups and no guide services will be provided other than automated services. (Xinhua/Yang Yimiao)