Mavericks’ Doncic (thumb) ruled out vs. Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Sunday afternoon’s road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of a left thumb sprain, the team announced.

Doncic was able to play through the injury during Dallas’ 126-118 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday, his 21st birthday. Afterward, he said he had trouble catching the ball.

“I wasn’t myself today, obviously, but we just got to learn from that and move on,” he told reporters. “I couldn’t catch the ball. I didn’t know how important the thumb was until I couldn’t hold the ball, so it was tough.”

Doncic is averaging team-leading totals in points (28.6), rebounds (9.4) and assists (8.8) in 48 games this season.

