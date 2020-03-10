Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic backed to rival LeBron James for NBA MVP

Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic is in contention to win the NBA MVP Award for his efforts in his sophomore season

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been backed to rival LeBron James for the NBA MVP Award by Charlotte Hornets’ Willy Hernangomez.

Doncic, 21, is enjoying an incredible sophomore season to put himself in contention to be crowned the league’s best player.

The Slovenian is averaging 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game for the Playoff chasing Mavericks, who are seventh in the Western Conference.

Hernangomez played alongside Doncic at Real Madrid and, when asked whether his former team-mate should be in the running for MVP, the Hornets star said: “Hell yes, I would put Luca for sure. I think the way he is playing and the way he is helping his team try to make the playoffs, obviously he has got to be in that talk.

“The league has a lot of good players, obviously you’ve got guys like LeBron, but I think Luka needs to be in that conversation, for sure.”

He added: “Obviously, Luka is my little brother. Still in touch almost every day. Calls, texts, or even playing Fortnite.

“I’m very proud of him. I let him know that he’s doing an amazing thing, he’s one of the best players right now in the league. He got used to playing in the NBA so quick this past year. I think his passion for playing the game of basketball, and his passion to get better and learn every single day. I think the sky is the limit for Luka.”

A more pressing issue for Hernangomez is Saturday’s European Primetime game for the Hornets against the Houston Rockets.

Hernangomez said: “It’s amazing playing on TV in Spain. When I was in New York, I was used to it because they used to put on the games there.

“I think right now it’s fun. It’s an opportunity for my family, for my grandparents to see the game, to see me playing. You know, it’s going to be a big game against the Houston Rockets.

“Hopefully people in Spain enjoy the game, and they’re supporting me and supporting the Hornets and we’ll get it done.

“It’s going to be a tough game. I think after the break we’ve been doing a really good job competing every single game. We know our drill on defense, communication has been really good. I think we have a pretty good chance to beat any team if we keep the way we are playing right now.”

NBA Saturdays presented by NBA2K20 on Sky Sports – part of a record 48 Primetime games live on Sky Sports every weekend. This week on 7 March the Charlotte Hornets host the Houston Rockets on Sky Sports Mix from 10pm.