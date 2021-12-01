Max Cleland, a Vietnam War veteran and former Senator, passed away today.

Max Cleland, a Vietnam War veteran and former Senator, has died.

For his bravery, he received the Silver Star as well as the Soldier’s Medal.

Max Cleland, a Vietnam war veteran who became a politician and advocated for disabled and veteran’s rights, died of congestive heart failure at the age of 79.

His remarkable character has been praised by a number of senior Democrats.

“A man of unflinching patriotism, boundless courage, and rare character,” according to US President Joe Biden.

Cleland was only days away from completing his service in Vietnam when he suffered life-changing injuries in April 1968, when he was 25 years old.

He picked up a hand grenade on the ground in the town of Khe Sanh, thinking he had dropped it.

When it exploded, he became a triple amputee as a result of his injuries.

He said of the incident, “The disaster of the Vietnam War stole my body, soul, spirit, and belief in life itself.”

For his bravery, he received the Silver Star and the Soldier’s Medal, and it took him over a year to recover from his injuries.

At the age of 28, he was elected to the Georgia Senate as the state’s youngest member.

In 2002, he described a difficult re-election loss as the second tragedy of his life.

Saxby Chambliss, Cleland’s political opponent, ran a devastating campaign video featuring an image of Osama bin Laden and questioning Cleland’s patriotism a year after the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001.

Cleland lost his fiancée and his source of income as a result of it, and he developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

At Walter Reed Army Medical Center, he was able to recover.

He met Iraq war veterans here, who he had voted for but later regretted.

Cleland talked openly and honestly about his mental health in the hopes of assisting others.

“Many of us have been overwhelmed by war,” he wrote in the foreword to his book Heart of a Patriot.

Many of us have struggled to cope with what has happened to us or what we have done on our own.”

Cleland Maxwell was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Joseph Maxwell, a navy officer, and Juanita, a secretary.

The family relocated to Lithonia, Georgia, after WWII.

He was a great basketball player as a kid.

Stetson University awarded him his bachelor’s degree in 1964.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Max Cleland, a Vietnam War veteran and former Senator, has died.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https