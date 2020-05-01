May 1 for doctors in Cuba

Cuban doctors arrive in South Africa to fight the coronavirus epidemic, April 27, 2020 (JACOLINE SCHOONEES / DIRCO)

May Day is a day so special in Cuba that the authorities preferred to get ahead. The traditional Cuban workers’ parade was canceled a month ago, to make sure no one would show up.



In Havana on May 1, there can be up to a million people parading in the streets, at least according to official figures. It is the biggest manifestation of the Cuban regime since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. As an indication that the hour was serious, the order came from the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, Raul Castro himself.



No parade at all, therefore, this year. But the workers’ center, which organizes the monster Havana parade every year, which gives rise to endless speeches, will decorate the city. There will be flags on the walls of official buildings, and applause.

In fact, Cubans will especially congratulate, like everywhere in the world, their doctors. The coronavirus crisis forced Cubans to stay at home, but they benefited from a functioning health system.



While the country is poor and lacking in everything, medicine is renowned, and the country has been praised by WHO. To date, Cuba has had 43 deaths and only 1,300 cases of contamination. And the network of doctors, both in cities and in the countryside, has kept the hospital system running.

It is also these doctors that the Cubans are called to applaud for this May 1st. This medical international also dates from the Castro Revolution. Doctors are renowned, and are one of the primary sources of income for the regime: at present, 200 of them are in South Africa to help fight the pandemic, 250 in Angola, but also several dozen in Iran. , in Italy, and perhaps more surprisingly, 39 of them in Andorra….