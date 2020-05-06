May 6, 2010: Orlando drives the point home

Orlando 112 – 98 Atlanta

The Hawks had no other choice but to raise their heads and show their muscles after the defeat of 43 points in Game 1. So they did, until the end of the third quarter at least: while Jamal Crawford returned a 3-point five seconds from the end of it, Jameer Nelson answered the siren in imbalance to change the course of the match.

Atlanta stalled behind, conceding a fatal 16-5. Orlando was once again able to count on its “Big Four” to make the difference: Dwight Howard at 29 points and 17 rebounds, including an “exceptional” 13/18 in throws, Vince Carter at 24 points, including 11 in the last period, Rashard Lewis and Jameer Nelson at 20 points.

Plus a Mike Piétrus who again and again satisfies his role as guard dog in defense, and traveling firecracker in attack (with a cross concluded by a dunk of great beauty in the first half, 13 points in all.)

With 6 wins and 0 losses, Orlando arrives launched in Georgia. And for his return home, Dwight Howard is also in full confidence.

Atlanta Starters Min FG 3Pt FT +/- Off Reb Ast TO Stl BS BA PF Pts J. Johnson G 43:33 5-16 2-4 7-7 -9 1 2 5 1 1 0 0 3 19 Mr. Bibby G 1:41 p.m. 1-2 1-1 0-0 -18 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 A. Horford VS 38:02 9-13 0-0 6-6 -6 2 10 3 1 0 2 0 5 24 J. Smith F 43:28 6-15 0-0 6-6 -24 6 9 3 5 1 0 1 4 18 Mr. Williams F 41:18 2-8 0-0 5-6 -22 4 11 0 0 0 0 1 2 9 Bench Min FG 3Pt FT +/- Off Reb Ast TO Stl BS BA PF Pts J. Crawford 34:19 7-18 3-6 6-6 +4 0 4 4 1 0 0 0 2 23 Mr. Evans 11:08 0-1 0-0 0-0 +3 1 3 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 Z. Pachulia 7:04 0-0 0-0 0-0 -9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 R. Morris 5:59 0-1 0-0 0-0 +10 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 J. Collins 1:27 1-1 0-0 0-0 +1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 Totals 31-75 6-11 30-31 16 41 16 8 4 2 3 29 98 Percentages: .413 .545 .968 Team Rebounds: 4

Orlando Starters Min FG 3Pt FT +/- Off Reb Ast TO Stl BS BA PF Pts V. Carter G 43:35 9-16 2-5 4-4 +13 1 7 2 1 1 1 1 2 24 J. Nelson G 37:09 7-14 2-6 4-5 +12 0 1 6 1 1 0 0 4 20 D. Howard VS 38:59 8-9 0-0 13-18 +21 3 17 0 4 0 1 0 5 29 R. Lewis F 45:55 7-13 3-8 3-4 +21 1 4 6 0 1 1 0 1 20 Mr. Barnes F 6:13 p.m. 2-3 0-0 0-0 +15 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 4 Bench Min FG 3Pt FT +/- Off Reb Ast TO Stl BS BA PF Pts Mr. Pietrus 29:47 4-8 2-3 3-8 -1 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 3 13 J. Williams 10:51 0-1 0-1 0-0 +2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 M. Gortat 7:59 1-1 0-0 0-0 -4 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 3 2 J.J. Redick 4:25 0-1 0-0 0-0 +1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 R. Anderson 2:05 0-1 0-0 0-0 -7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 B. Bass 1:02 0-1 0-0 0-0 -3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 38-68 9-23 27-39 8 35 16 8 5 3 2 24 112 Percentages: .559 .391 .692 Team Rebounds: 7

The NBA continues to release the results of the votes for the end of the season. And today is the release of three of the highly anticipated All-NBA Teams, selected by North American journalists. A very unofficial way to elect the top 15 NBA players. If the first five is very logical, however, there is much to say in the following two. In particular, there are brand absentees.

Or rather, we note a brand absent: Chris Bosh, shunned by the voters who preferred Andrew Bogut.

For the rest, it is difficult to contradict these All-NBA Teams, certainly unbalanced (no leader in the first and third five, two leaders in the second …) but really logical. Perhaps Tim Duncan, not at the top in the regular season, could have given way to a Zach Randolph or a Carlos Boozer, and therefore a Chris Bosh. But it’s really to look for the little beast …

FIRST TEAM

Kevin Durant | LeBron James | Dwight Howard | Kobe Bryant | Dwyane Wade

SECOND TEAM

Carmelo Anthony | Dirk Nowitzki | Amar’e Stoudemire | Steve Nash | Deron williams

THIRD TEAM

Tim Duncan | Pau Gasol | Andrew Bogut | Joe Johnson | Brandon roy