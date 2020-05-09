May 8: Why Queen Elizabeth II Speaks Again This Friday Evening

It started again as in 40! At 9 pm this Friday, Queen Elizabeth II will speak on television, in the same high-pitched voice that first sprang from the BBC on October 12, 1940. The 14-year-old princess wore this day there in the program “Children’s hour” a message of hope to the children of the Kingdom, immersed in a deluge of German bombs.

Eight decades have passed, but Elizabeth is still there, loyal to the radio, TV or radio. This Friday evening, she will celebrate, in a pre-recorded speech, the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Why today and not all previous years? Here as in France or in Russia, the coronavirus prevents the usual course of commemorations, reduced this year like skin of sorrow.

“This speech can be symbolically seen as an ode to freedom”

But there is another, more intimate reason, as evidenced by the fact that she herself wrote – for once – her speech. So expect her to deliver some personal memories. A palace revolution if you remember that Elizabeth, modesty and reserve embodied, granted only one interview in sixty-eight years of reign! It was in January 2018, to evoke his coronation, June 2, 1953 in Westminster.

May 8, 1945 is another founding date in the Queen’s long life. From Buckingham’s balcony, she had witnessed the glory day of her father, George VI, hero with Winston Churchill – exceptionally invited alongside the royal family – of the victorious resistance to Nazism. That day, 18-year-old Lilibeth had also tasted a moment that she would then be deprived of all her life: a few hours of freedom in the cheering crowd, with her young sister Margaret, a few friends, her French housekeeper and an uncle to play the chaperones.

“The most memorable evening of my life,” she said later to her mother. “It was the first and last time that she was able to lead a suspicion of normal life, like any Englishwoman, without bodyguard or companion, explains Marc Roche, author of a book on the sovereign ( “Elizabeth II, a life, a reign”, Editions Tallandier). In these times of confinement, the speech expected this Friday evening can be symbolically seen as an ode to freedom. “

This war, which she will speak about this evening, Elizabeth Windsor even took part in as roll number 230 873, as an auxiliary in the reserve army. There was no question of fighting, but she learned to drive trucks and ambulances and to repair engines. “The speech, 75 years after the speech of the king, her father, will be for her a way of paying tribute to the British army, which was on the front line to stop the spread of the Covid-19”, continues his biographer.

What outfit will she wear for the occasion? On April 5, the queen had chosen a green dress, the color of hope, to speak to the nation. Twenty-five million Britons (and three million French), who had just learned of their Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission to intensive care, had religiously listened to his speech: “I hope that in the years to come, everyone can be proud of how we took up this challenge. And those who will succeed us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as the others. “

Elizabeth II, the last vestige of a distant world where England triumphed over her enemies, was enough to boost the morale of her subjects. Is this not what the people expect from the monarchy: to remind them of their former splendor? Mission successful, because the next day, the unanimous press greeted the artist, at the twilight of his life but at the zenith of his popularity.