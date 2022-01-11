Maya Angelou is the first African-American woman to have her face featured on a US coin.

American Women Quarters is a program that distributes 25-cent pieces known as quarters.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Maya Angelou, an African-American poet and civil rights activist, is the first black woman to be featured on a quarter in the United States.

The US Mint announced late Monday that “the first coins” in the American Women Quarters Program, which honors trailblazing women, have begun shipping.

It’s the first coin in the series, and more honorees will be released later this year and continue through 2025.

The Maya Angelou Quarter is the first coin in the American Women QuartersTM Program. Learn more about honoree Maya Angelou and (hashtag)HerQuarter in our press release at https:t.coyYzGJpXQDD and look for it in your change.

@[email protected]@[email protected]@WCPInstpic.twitter.comGVUpcnbszqinstpic.twitter.comGVUpcnbszqinstpic.twitter.comGVUpcnbszqinstpic.twitter.comGVUpcnbs

“It is an honor for me to present our nation’s first circulating coins dedicated to celebrating American women and their contributions to American history,” US Mint Deputy Director Ventris C Gibson said.

“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of achievements recognized throughout this historic coin program.”

Maya Angelou, who is depicted on the reverse of the first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift people.”

The new quarters feature George Washington, the country’s first president, on one side and Angelou on the other.

Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief, Nina Otero-Warren, a New Mexico suffragist, and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, are among the others to receive the award this year.

Angelou rose to international prominence as an author after the publication of her groundbreaking autobiography, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

More than 30 bestselling works of poetry, nonfiction, and fiction have been published by Angelou.

Angelou, who has received numerous honorary degrees, read On the Pulse of Morning at US President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1992, marking the first time an African-American woman had written and presented a poem at a presidential inauguration.

Angelou was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President Barack Obama in 2010.

At the age of 86, she passed away in 2014.