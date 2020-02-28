Mayor of flooded Qld town wants more rain

The mayor of a Queensland region wants more rain despite homes there being evacuated due to flooding.

The Balonne River reaches a peak of up to 12.3m on Thursday at the drought-ravaged town of St George, about 500km west of Brisbane.

Warnings have been issued and the swollen river has cut off roads, isolating about 200 people in the area.

Diesel generators have been working at all hours pumping water into private dams for farmland across the region.

But there are still some areas that resemble a dust bowl which need more rain, says Balonne Shire Mayor Richard Marsh.

“What we’re looking at now is can we pick up some more rain for some of our more outlying properties that maybe haven’t had enough,” Cr Marsh said.

“But that’ll come hopefully.

“If we can have six to 12 months of decent rain we should be right to go.”

St George pensioner Peter Goodwin lives on the banks of the Balonne River and isn’t worried about flooding through his house.

“I do not have a worry at all, it won’t get anywhere near me,” Mr Goodwin told AAP.

“All rain is a good help, it’s nothing to be nervous about, no one has been impacted a great deal that I know of.”

The floodwater has slowly been travelling down the Balonne River and is expected to hit the town of Dirranbandi, about 100km south of St George, by the end of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the water is expected to take several days, possibly weeks, to recede.

The excess water is expected to cross the border into northwest NSW by early March.