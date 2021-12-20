Mayor Sadiq Khan canceled a New Year’s Eve party for 6,500 people in London’s Trafalgar Square due to Omicron fears.

Mayor Sadiq Khan canceled a NYE party for 6,500 people in London’s Trafalgar Square due to Omicron fears.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has cancelled a New Year’s Eve party for 6,500 people in London’s Trafalgar Square due to Omicron fears.

After the popular event was cancelled in October, the celebration, which included live music, stage performers, and food stalls, took its place.

However, as the Omicron coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country, the Mayor has decided to disband this party as well, in order to “reduce the virus’s spread.”

Today, 8,044 more people tested positive for the Omicron variant, with 12 people dying as a result of the infection.

On Monday, the total number of Covid cases in the United Kingdom passed 90,000.

“With COVID-19 infections at record levels across our city and the UK, I’m determined to work closely with our city’s partners to do everything we can to slow the spread of the new variant and ensure our NHS services are not overburdened this winter,” Mr Khan said.

“This means that on New Year’s Eve, we will no longer be hosting a 6,500-person celebration in Trafalgar Square.”

“While many Londoners will be disappointed, we must take the necessary precautions to prevent the virus from spreading further.”

Due to the rising cases and their impact on frontline services, the mayor declared a major incident in the capital last week.

Top doctors presented the Cabinet with sobering statistics about Omicron’s spread this afternoon, as the virus threatens to engulf hospitals.

Boris Johnson warned after the meeting that the “explosion” of the variant was a wake-up call for Brits to get their booster shots NOW.

The heroic recruits of The Sun’s Jabs Army are among those who have volunteered in droves to help with the campaign effort.

“Our world-renowned retail, hospitality, tourism, nightlife, and cultural businesses are already feeling the effects of the latest wave of COVID cases during what is usually their busiest time of year,” Mr Khan continued.

“I continue to call on the Chancellor to provide a package of support to help businesses get through this difficult period and ensure that they will be able to survive and drive our economy forward next year.”

Businesses are pleading with the Prime Minister not to tighten the rules during the crucial Christmas season for the second year in a row.

On LBC earlier this week, one fearful shop owner expressed his “trembling” at the prospect of another golden trading period coming to an end.

However, the PM is being pushed in the opposite direction by pessimistic scientists and politicians who want the rules tightened.

“More stringent measures would…,” said leaked SAGE minutes.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.