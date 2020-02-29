Mayor says he was ″ obliged ″ to authorize an antenna at the school in Famalicão

Alexandra Lopes Today at 13:32

The Mayor of Famalicão, Paulo Cunha, says he was “obliged” to authorize the installation of the telecommunications antenna located next to the D. Maria II school, in Gavião, Famalicão.

“I was obliged to make this decision,” said the mayor at Friday’s Municipal Assembly session, after being questioned by PS deputy Paulo Folhadela. “I had an opinion from a group of entities, and I am acting in accordance with the law,” said Paulo Cunha.

It is recalled that the authorization for the installation of the equipment was given after the Regional Directorate of Health of the North issued an opinion where it does not say that the equipment is not dangerous.

The socialist deputy initially questioned the mayor about his role in preventing the connection of said equipment or turning it off. Cunha explained that he “officiated” ANACOM to carry out a radiation mediation before the connection of the antenna so that there could be a point of comparison. “It is up to ANACOM to make the measurements before and after”, he added.

In view of the answer, Paulo Folhadela insisted: “If ANACOM says that nothing prevents the connection of the antenna, will the Chamber do anything or not?”.

The mayor noted that the socialist spoke of the “political” dimension but that he, as mayor, had to “act in conformity” with the law, claiming the opinion of the health authority and the legal officer in hand.

Folhadela further questioned whether there will be any other place to place the antenna, whether it has to be placed between a school and a nursing home, and whether parents with children in that educational establishment will be mismatched.

“I do not want the antenna to be placed there,” said Paulo Cunha, explaining that he worked with the telecommunications company to place the equipment in another location. “By my will that antenna would never be placed in that place”, he guaranteed. And he added: “If there is an entity that issues an opinion in the opposite direction to what I have at the moment, I revoke the decision,” he said.

The mayor said that the authorization to install the antenna “is not an act you want to take”, but was “obliged” to take under the law.

Isolated locations for antennas

During the public intervention period, Tiago Maia, father of two students from the school, stressed that there is a “lack” of studies regarding the accumulation of radiation. “The antenna, the mobile phones, the wifi connection have accumulation effects on which there are no studies,” he said.

“There will certainly be isolated places to place the antenna,” he declared, calling for compliance with the “precautionary principle” to avoid installing the antenna. “When there are doubts, we must follow the precautionary principle”, corroborated José Carvalho, father of a student at the school.

“I did everything within the scope of my skills and my ability to act so that the antenna was not placed in that space, and I will continue to do it,” he said. “My opinion is not what matters because I have to comply with the law,” he added.

The mayor also referred that the foundation of the municipality is “grounded” in decisions by ARS Norte, DGS and ANACOM, on which it does not intend to make “value judgments”. But, he added that he “would never choose that location” to put the telecommunications antenna in view of the fact that it is a residential area, with a school and a nursing home.

“I have no margin for decision in this matter, and I cannot pretend that there are opinions and decide otherwise,” he concluded.