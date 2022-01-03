McCormick, the CEO of a hedge fund, has stepped down ahead of the Pa.

Ahead of the expected Pa., McCormick, the CEO of a hedge fund, has resigned.

(AP) — David McCormick has stepped down as CEO of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, as he prepares to run for US Senate in his home state of Pennsylvania.

McCormick has yet to declare his candidacy, despite airing at least two television commercials across Pennsylvania, purchasing a home in Pittsburgh, and holding closed-door meetings with party officials and donors.

McCormick “made the decision to leave Bridgewater Associates in order to consider running for an open Senate seat in his home state of Pennsylvania,” according to the company’s website.

McCormick, 56, was a Bridgewater Associates employee who had lived in Connecticut since 2009.

The race to succeed two-term Republican Senator John McCain is heating up.

Pat Toomey’s race in bellwether Pennsylvania is expected to be one of a handful of competitive Senate races across the country next year.

With the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate, Sean Parnell, and the addition of Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon, author, and TV personality, the Republican primary field is in flux.

The primary election will be held on May 17th.

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, and third-term US Rep.

Conor Lamb is a Pittsburgh suburbia native.

McCormick has ties in finance, politics, and the government.

He was a senior official in President George W. Bush’s administration and is married to Dina Powell, who served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser before returning to her job at Goldman Sachs.