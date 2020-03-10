McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Legend, Dies at 81

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – McCoy Tyner, the legendary jazz pianist who played with John Coltrane and went on to a long solo career, has died at 81.

His Facebook page announced his death.

A Philadelphia native, Tyner began studying piano at age 13. He was only 21 years old when he was recruited by Coltrane, after a short stint in Benny Golson and Art Farmer’s Jazztet, to join his nascent quartet. Over the next few years, Tyner’s thunderous sound became a signature element on several of Coltrane’s greatest works – some of which, like 1961’s “My Favorite Things” and 1964’s “A Love Supreme,” are among the most influential jazz albums ever released – alongside drummer Elvin Jones and bassist Jimmy Garrison. He was the quartet’s last surviving member.

After leaving Coltrane’s band in 1965, Tyner released a number of records as a bandleader, largely for Blue Note (most notably 1968’s “Expansions”). But it wasn’t until the early 1970s, after signing a record deal with the Milestone label, that Tyner began to forge his own distinct legacy. “Sahara,” released in 1972, saw Tyner (here playing flute and Japanese koto as well as the piano) attain considerable commercial success, as well as collecting his first Grammy nominations. A live set from the following year, “Enlightenment,” and 1974’s “Atlantis” further cemented his reputation as one of the decade’s most esteemed and forward-thinking jazz musicians. Later albums such as “Fly With the Wind” incorporated fusion elements with musicians including drummer Billy Cobham and flutist Hubert Laws.

Maintaining a tireless recording pace for the next several decades, Tyner would reunite with Jones in the 1980s, and he frequently paid tribute to Coltrane, most notably on 1987’s Grammy winning “Blues for Coltrane.” He won five Grammy Awards, out of 12 total nominations, and was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music in 2005.