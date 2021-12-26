McDonald’s apologizes after a mortified mother discovers a “snail” in her burger while eating with her two children.

A SHOCKED mother of two claimed she discovered an entire SNAIL in her McDonald’s burger and narrowly avoided feeding it to her daughter.

When Britney Johnson picked out what she thought was a crumb, she “couldn’t believe what she was seeing.”

Before parking up to eat, the 22-year-old purchased two chicken steak stack meals, a chicken nugget happy meal, and a small pack of cheese dippers for her family from a Stoke-on-Trent drive-thru.

She said she was breaking up her burger into small pieces when she came across a hard lump, which she assumed was crumb.

“When I picked it up, I noticed it was a little rough on my fingers.”

“I saw a shell when I looked at it,” she explained.

“‘Oh my God, it’s a snail,’ I exclaimed.

What I was witnessing astound me.

‘Are you kidding me?’ I wondered.

“I was taken aback.”

I was about to eat it because I mistook it for a crumb.

I’m not sure where it came from in the lettuce.”

Her companion dashed back into the restaurant, displaying the slimy creature in their meal and demanding a refund.

Britney said that the staff apologized and offered a full refund as well as a replacement.

“I was embarrassed,” she said.

I eat a lot of McDonald’s, and this has turned me off.

“Fortunately, it was in my meal and I was aware of it.

Assume, however, that it was my daughter.

Consider what would have happened if I had given it to my 11-month-old baby.

“Until you see it for yourself, you’ll never believe it.”

You hear all these stories and conclude that it isn’t true.

“When I went in, they apologized profusely and assured me that they would send that off.

They inquired about a refund and replacement.

I stated that I would accept the refund but not the replacement.

“We received a refund for the entire order.

The gentleman was charming, and I couldn’t be more sorry.

I was relieved to receive my refund.

They were incredibly helpful.”

“Food safety and quality are of the utmost importance to the company,” McDonald’s says.

“We place a high priority on quality control and adhere to strict standards to avoid any flaws,” a spokesman added.

“As soon as we were made aware of the situation, our restaurant team apologized and offered the customer a full refund as well as the option of a replacement meal.”

It comes just days after a takeaway customer was disgusted when she discovered an entire chicken head in her KFC hot wings box.

The head, complete with eyes and a beak, was encrusted in crunchy batter straight…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.