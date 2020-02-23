McDonald’s are selling a set of six candles which smell like a Quarter Pounder

The burger brand have revealed the set of votive candles, each of which smell like a Quarter Pounder ingredient, on their website Golden Arches Unlimited

If you’re a fast food fan then it’s likely that the scent of a Quarter Pounder gets your stomach rumbling.

Usually, the smell is emanating from a nearby McDonald’s and you can quickly satisfy your urge with a cheap burger.

If you’re a super fan though, you might want to flood your home, car and office with the tantalisingly greasy aroma of a Maccies cheeseburger.

Luckily for Quarter Pounder lovers in the States, this dream could soon become a reality.

McDonald’s official merchandise website Golden Arches Unlimited have revealed a “Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack” which will be coming into stock soon.

No, we didn’t know that McDonald’s had a merchandise website either, but they do, and we can’t stop browsing through it.

The site reads: “Do you have a burning love for the Quarter Pounder?

“Would you like some burning candles too?”

It goes on to describe the set of six custom fragrance candles.

The site advises that customers burn all six at once for “maximum deliciousness” as each of the six smells like one of the ingredients fin a Quarter Pounder at McDonalds.

These include: bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and 100% Fresh Beef.

We’re not sure how we feel about that.

The two and a half inch by two inch candles weigh 67 grams each and have a burn time of 25 hours.

The set, which will be available in limited quantities only, is made up of a soy wax blend with fragrance, essential oils and cotton wicks.

The six candles, which are brown, orange, white, green, red and yellow, come in a McDonald’s branded display box.

Unfortunately… there is some bad news.

Currently, Golden Arches Unlimited only ships domestically within the United States.

So, you can’t snag your set if you live in the UK.

Unless you know someone in North America who will ship them to you…