McDonald’s employees were caught THROWING FULL TAKEOUT BAGS ON THE FLOOR, which was shocking.

A DISTURBING video shows a McDonald’s employee flinging deliveries to the ground.

After going to the restaurant when his food didn’t arrive, a disgruntled customer filmed the incident at a branch in Dartford, Kent.

A man posted the video after his son’s “food didn’t show up, so he went” to the takeaway.

“McDonald’s in Dartford tonight my son’s food didn’t turn up, so he went down there,” the caption reads.

“She’s throwing the food, like it’s no one else’s food,” a bystander can be heard saying.

According to a McDonald’s spokesman, the company’s team went to work right away to correct the problem.

“We’re sorry to hear about this customer’s problems,” he said.

“McDelivery was unavailable for a short period of time, and we’re working with Just Eat to look into it further.”

“Our Dartford team worked quickly to correct the situation and provided all customers with new, freshly prepared products.”

“The customer in question was also offered and accepted complimentary replacement products.”

“We regret any inconvenience this has caused our customers.”

It comes after customers at a McDonald’s in Old Kent Road, Douth London, were disgusted by the gruesome footage captured there.

Earthworms writhe in the machine’s drain, according to a video posted on TikTok by whistleblower @McOldKentRoad.

The user, who does not speak in the video, captioned the film with the word’maggots.’

Officials at the massive chain, on the other hand, say the creatures were actually worms, a clarification that is unlikely to make customers happy.