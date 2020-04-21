McDonald’s Helps You Trick the Kids Into Thinking They’re Eating Happy Meals

If you’re struggling to get your kids to eat fries and chicken nuggets at home, because their bodies are screaming out for real food that isn’t of the beige variety, you can nip that in the bud right now – with this Happy Meal box template.

Now little Ronnie will think he’s chowing down on a full-blown, honest-to-goodness kids meal from the Big M. All you need to make your own cardboard box of delights is this template, a pair of scissors, and a handful of frozen food from the freezer to chuck inside. If that doesn’t have them fooled, start upping the veg intake because your kid’s a genius and won’t be hoodwinked with your trash nugs and oven chips. Just don’t put any plastic toys in there, now that McDonald’s is ditching them for good starting next year.

The Happy Meal box is part of McDonald’s Family Fun Hub, where the fast food chain offers a range of creative activities and interactive activities, like board games, eBooks, and even football skills videos.

McDonalds hasn’t reopened its doors yet after closing down its restaurants nationwide last month, although rival Burger King has begun to open up a handful of its locations, along with KFC, and Pret. Parents will just have to keep on tricking their kids until they open the restaurants again. [Metro]