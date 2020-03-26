McDonald’s is Releasing 1000 VIP Gold Cards with a Free Meal Every Week

Sit up and listen, McDonald’s fans: there’s a new status symbol on the scene and you’re going to want it.

The game has changed. The #McDonaldsVIP Gold Card is here. Exclusively available through Monopoly from 25th March. No blue tick required. pic.twitter.com/49yJgdwMOD

— McDonald’s UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 4, 2020

McDonald’s has announced it’ll be giving away 1,000 golden VIP cards across the country. To get one, you have to play McDonald’s Monopoly, and manage to get something other than “free apple pie.”

The card will give you a free meal every single week for a whole year. It’s a bit like the famous Nando’s Black Card, but you don’t have to be as famous as Stormzy to get one.

McD’s has got our hopes up a bit early, though: McDonald’s Monopoly doesn’t come back until the 25th of March. Don’t they know that their fanbase has a short attention span and a need for instant gratification?! Tell us the day it comes out, now our burger cravings have been activated for no reason.

A McDonald’s spokesperson tells the Metro:

“It’s official… Gold is the new black. After years of requests, McDonald’s is launching a VIP Gold Card… no Brit Award required. The ONLY way you can get your hands on a McDonald’s Gold Card is to play, if Stormzy and Ed Sheeran want to get one, they’ll have to play Monopoly.”

So essentially we have to beat Ed Sheeran at Monopoly to win? We are IN. We could beat that dude at anything except a cringe-off. [Metro]